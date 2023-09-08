Through the pages of dealabs has arrived yet another tip of billbil-kunwhich this time has revealed in advance the exit dateprices and other details on Football manager 2024the new chapter in the management series from Sports Interactive and Sega.

According to the information shared by the well-known leaker, Football Manager 2024 will be officially announced next week, to be precise on Tuesday 12 September. The debut in stores is instead set at November 6, 2023with pre-orders starting immediately following the reveal.

Sports Interactive had previously confirmed with a post on the official website of the series that Football Manager 2024 will be available on practically all platforms, namely PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store), PS5, Xbox, Apple Arcade, Switch, iOS and Android as well as within the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.