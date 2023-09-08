Through the pages of dealabs has arrived yet another tip of billbil-kunwhich this time has revealed in advance the exit dateprices and other details on Football manager 2024the new chapter in the management series from Sports Interactive and Sega.
According to the information shared by the well-known leaker, Football Manager 2024 will be officially announced next week, to be precise on Tuesday 12 September. The debut in stores is instead set at November 6, 2023with pre-orders starting immediately following the reveal.
Sports Interactive had previously confirmed with a post on the official website of the series that Football Manager 2024 will be available on practically all platforms, namely PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store), PS5, Xbox, Apple Arcade, Switch, iOS and Android as well as within the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.
Price and discount for pre-orders
billbil-kun also unveiled the price of the PC version for Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, which without great surprises will be in line with that of the previous chapters, i.e. 59.99 euros. He also expects that of the console versions to be 49.99 euros again.
During the pre-order period, you will also be buying Football Manager 2024 with one 10% discount for the PC version.
At this point, all that remains is to wait for the official announcement by Sports Interactive and Sega next week to find out more details on Football Manager 2024.
#Football #Manager #release #date #unveiled #billbilkun #Xbox #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply