Football Manager 2024 has one exit date official, announced by SEGA and Sports Interactive with a trailer: the game will be available starting from November 6th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, in the latter case only for subscribers to Netflix.

Correctly anticipated by the leaker billbil-kun, the date of Football Manager 2024 also includes the debut of the manager in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass from day one, to the delight of Microsoft service subscribers with a passion for football.