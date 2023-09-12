Football Manager 2024 has one exit date official, announced by SEGA and Sports Interactive with a trailer: the game will be available starting from November 6th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, in the latter case only for subscribers to Netflix.
Correctly anticipated by the leaker billbil-kun, the date of Football Manager 2024 also includes the debut of the manager in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass from day one, to the delight of Microsoft service subscribers with a passion for football.
What’s new in this edition
A true point of reference for the genre on PC, console and mobile, Football Manager 2024 will further refine the simulation mechanisms underlying the experience, allowing us to create tactics with modern systems and dynamic positions on the pitch.
We will naturally be able to dedicate ourselves to the transfer market to strengthen the group and train the players so that they can fully express their potential, developing both the mentality and the ability to work as a team with the aim of becoming champions.
