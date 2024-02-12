Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for a PS5 copy of Football Manager 2024 which is now at the historic low price. Let's see the promotion.
The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Football Manager 2024 in PS5 version. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 32%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €60.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba. There is a version available that is sold and shipped by Amazon for a slightly higher price.
What game is Football Manager 2024?
Football Manager 2024 is a management video game in which we have to thoroughly manage our football team. We will have to choose tactics, formations, train the team, use new tools to create world-class talent, learn to exploit market trends to sell and buy new players.
Don't miss out best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn Multiplayer.it a commission.
#Football #Manager #PS5 #version #discount #historic #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply