SEGA and Sports Interactive have announced that Football Manager 2024 shattered all series records, accumulating more than seven million players. This is the most played Football Manager ever, despite being the twentieth iteration of the same.

The previous record belonged to Football Manager 2023 with 6.88 million players, which was surpassed by the new episode in less than 100 days (it was released on November 6, 2023).

Football Manager 2024 was also the title most booked in the history of the series, although no numbers were provided in the case. It must be said that Football Manager 2024 has launched on new platforms and has reached new territories, so it has increased its reach.

Incidentally, it made its debut in Japan and became part of the catalog of Netflix Games. SEGA underlines how the launch of Football Manager 2023 on Apple Arcade and PS5 was useful in obtaining the feedback necessary to refine the experience proposed by the 2024 version.