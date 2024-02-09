SEGA and Sports Interactive have announced that Football Manager 2024 shattered all series records, accumulating more than seven million players. This is the most played Football Manager ever, despite being the twentieth iteration of the same.
The previous record belonged to Football Manager 2023 with 6.88 million players, which was surpassed by the new episode in less than 100 days (it was released on November 6, 2023).
Football Manager 2024 was also the title most booked in the history of the series, although no numbers were provided in the case. It must be said that Football Manager 2024 has launched on new platforms and has reached new territories, so it has increased its reach.
Incidentally, it made its debut in Japan and became part of the catalog of Netflix Games. SEGA underlines how the launch of Football Manager 2023 on Apple Arcade and PS5 was useful in obtaining the feedback necessary to refine the experience proposed by the 2024 version.
The joy of Sports Interactive
The head of Sports Interactive, Miles Jacobson, said on the matter: “Reaching the milestone of seven million players in just three months makes me proud and makes everyone at the studio proud.” Jacobson then recalled how the Football Manager series was born from Paul and Ov Collyer, who developed the first chapter in their bedroom in Shropshire, to then become a global intellectual property acquired by SEGA and about to collaborate with professional football . Along the way, the firm has grown in size and scope.
“Making Football Manager more accessible – not just more accessible to play but accessible to more people – has been an eight-year journey that we are still on. This has meant translating to new territories, especially Japan, China and Korea, with the end result that Asia now represents 20% of our audience. It also meant producing different versions of the game for different audiences and embracing third-party subscription services in a way that no other studio has yet done.” Miles Jacobson explained, and then added that the increase in the number of players is proof that the strategy implemented has worked and that Sports Interactive has grown greatly as a studio.
That said, it's obviously not over yet: “Many more things await us in the coming years, starting with Football Manager 2025 and all that means with the move to Unity and the introduction of women's football. We've released games for 33 years but what we're doing now is setting the stage for the next 30, where we expect to continue to innovate for decades to come.”
