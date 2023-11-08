Let’s play DS on a budget with Football Manager 2024, where we can build competitive teams by spending the bare minimum.

There’s Crysis. Inflation, the unstable geopolitical scenario to say the least, financial fair play… it has become increasingly difficult to assemble a competitive football team at reasonable prices. As Football Manager 2024 coaches we know this very well, and this is why we have put together some ideas to build a good quality team at affordable costs.

Below, you will find our guide to the best economic team with players between 1 and 10 million in value, and the best economic team with player between 100,000 euros and 1 million in value in Football Manager 2024. So, if you don’t want to resort to the transfer market best free agents in Football Manager 2024, you will immediately know what to do…

Cheap teams Football Manager 2024 —

Obviously, we have used criteria to establish which is the best economic team on Football Manager 2024, and we have not limited ourselves to fishing in bulk among the players available on the market.

Lowest age possible: we want our team to last over time. We kept out the various Rakitics and similar where they were not needed, except for two-three key elements because, especially in attack, talent has no age The guiding light was also to have players who didn’t cost excessively in terms of salary, and for this reason we ultimately cut people like Marcos Alonso or Sergi Roberto We have favored players who can cover multiple roles, especially on the bench. The bench should be considered as a “lower priority” than the starters, not necessarily as a real bench

With that said, we’re ready to take a look at our favorite budget teams in FM24.

Between 1 and 10 million

Form: 4-2-3-1

Owners

Mattia Perin – Por

Gonzalo Montiel – D/TF (D)

Ricardo Rodriguez D (SC)

Clement Lenglet – D (C)

Federico Gatti – D (DC)

Saul – M (C), C (DSC)

Scott McTominay – M (C), T (C)

Angel Di Maria – T (DSC), AT (C)

Facundo Torres – T (DSC)

Giacomo Bonaventura – T (C)

Arthur Cabral – P (C)

Reserves

Juan Musso – Por

Andriy Lunin – Por

Sead Kolasinac – D (SC)

Nacho – D (DSC)

Matteo Darmian – D (DSC), C (D)

Cesar Azpilicueta – D (DSC)

Alfred Duncan – M (C)

Stefano Sensi – M (C), T (C)

Roberto Gagliardini – M (C)

Rade Krunic – M (C)

Houssem Aouar – T (C)

Donny van de Beek – T (C)

Luka Jovic – P (C)

Andrea Belotti – P (C)

Rafa Mir – P (C)

Between 100,000 and 1 million

Owners

Nediljko Labrovic – Por

Jaine Barreiro – D (DC)

Filipe Relvas – D (SC)

Otávio – D (C)

Kialonda Gaspar – D (C)

Allan – M (C)

Grzegorz Krychowiak – M (C)

Alexandr Kokorin – T (DC), AT

Hakim Ziyech – T (DSC)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – T (DSC), AT

Diego Costa – P (C)

Reserves

David Ospina – Por

Guillermo Ochoa – Por

Johnny Evans – D (C)

Angelo Ogbonna – D (C)

Danilo D’Ambrosio – D (DC)

Karim Rekik – D (SC)

Santiago Longo – M (C)

Guga – M (C)

Daler Kuzyaev – M (C), C (DC)

Juan Cuadrado – D/TF/T (D)

Iuri Medeiros – T (DSC)

Morlaye Sylla – T (SC)

Pablo Roberto – T (C)

Alexis Sanchez – P (C)

German Berterame – P (C)

In addition to the parameters indicated previously, we add that in this super economical list you will only find players with a minimum three-star value, so not the latest arrivals. If you want more bargains, you can check out our list of players with expiring contracts in Football Manager 2024.