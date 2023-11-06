For the occasion, Sport Interactive and Sega have published the launch trailer of the new iteration of the manager, which you can view below.

Football Manager 2024 from today it is available on all platforms , namely PC, Mac, Xbox and PS5 consoles (FM24 Console), Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade (FM24 Touch). Furthermore, the game is included in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass , while Football Manager 24 Mobile for Android and iOS devices is available exclusively with Netflix Games. In short, you can manage your team anywhere and at any time.

The best football manager

As per tradition for the series, in Football Manager 2024 we will also be able to manage a professional football team, choosing between hundreds of different championships and competitions, and guide her to victory. Our task will be to take care of all the fundamental aspects, from training to the choice of tactics to use on the pitch, from transfer sessions to communication with the media.

In our review of Football Manager 2024, we say that this year’s edition proves to be extremely solid and undoubtedly the best ever ahead of the revolution planned for next year. Despite the conservative approach, however, there are several small but appreciated ones improvements and newsin particular quite conservative and brings a series of small but appreciated improvements compared to the previous iteration of the series, including three new modes linked to the type of database used.