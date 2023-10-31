In November 2023, a very rich dish on the table on Xbox Game Pass: the various versions of Football Manager 2024 lead the charge.

Football Manager 2024 will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service. The game will arrive as part of the first wave of new titles scheduled for the first half of November 2023. Together with him, the usual truckload of games, which will bring the total count of new entries to even 9. Here’s what it’s about…

Xbox Game Pass November 2023 —

Microsoft today revealed the list of new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console in the first half of November, and leading the list is none other than Football Manager 2024, the annual version of the iconic football-based management game. Game Pass is one of the tools that, as Miles Jacobson told us, allowed Sports Interactive to overcome the threat of piracy.

Here is the complete list of scheduled games:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale | Today

| Today Jusant | Today

| Today Wartales | Today

| Today Thirsty Suitors | November 2

| November 2 Football Manager 2024 | November 6

| November 6 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | November 9th

| November 9th Dungeons 4 | November 9th

| November 9th Wild Hearts | November 9 (Ultimate)

| November 9 (Ultimate) Spirittea | November 13th

| November 13th Coral Island | November 14th

What Football Manager 2024 is like —

How is the game, is it worth subscribing just for it? While waiting for our review, we leave you with an excerpt of the preview from London. “Waiting for the big reshuffle of Project Dragonfly, therefore, Football Manager 2024 offers some tweaks here and there, which testify to the developer’s desire not to limit himself to a simple update of the squads even in a passing year. If it will be enough to make this chapter unmissable for fans of the series, we will tell you about it in more detail in our full review”, we told you on that occasion.