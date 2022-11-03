Football Manager 2023 confirms the solid play system of the previous editions, with strengths and weaknesses already known, and the addition of UEFA licenses.

Juventus in difficulty and in the odor of re-foundation is an excellent choice, we accept the assignment and come up with some ideas for the transfer campaign. Via Rabiot for Milinkovic-Savic, inside Dodò and Zalewski for Danilo and Alex Sandro, also thanks to a good starting budget. The start in the league is positive, in the Champions League only three points with Manchester City, but up to the World Cup, considering where we came from, the performances and results are passable. After the World Cup, however, a row of seven defeats and, after a meeting with the president and a few promises thrown out, not even two consecutive victories save us from exemption.

The adventure with Atalanta is more fortunate. First year, the company entrusts us with the delivery of the Conference League, we finish second in Serie A: it is a record of points (83) and position for the Bergamo players. Despite the fact that Koopmeiners leaves in January (well paid: 40 million at Arsenal) and the initial budget is only suitable for some promises for the future. The second year begins with a general stampede: it is a revolution a bit for occasions and returns, like Carnesecchi who gives the green light to Musso, a bit because the big names wanted to play their big chance, such as De Roon and Zapata , 27 goals the previous season.

The amount of transfers and salaries that follows is sumptuous, but we decide to allocate it only to twenty-year-olds or very young: Beto in attack does not want to know even after a courtship throughout the summer, so Broja, Ricci (among the so-called “wonderkids”) arrive. , Samardzic and Parisi, among others. The average age drops dramatically and one could therefore think of a difficult start, and instead 3 games, 3 wins. And now Chelsea and Bayern arrive in the Champions League …

Back in the tunnel with Football Manager 2023 –

The ability of Football Manager 2023 to suck you into society and make you live a football obsessed weekend is all contained in this short, but intense, story, despite the passing years and a playful formula that now changes only of the zero point season after season. . Limiting oneself to the news without at least mentioning the sensations one feels by creating one’s own “legacy” in the managerial par excellence is extremely out of focus, so much so that real reviews for the Sports Interactive title always leave the time they find, at least for the many fans out there.

What we have noticed, perhaps it will be a banality, in our experience is how it is easier to implement a technical project on a medium-sized club than with a large one with high expectations: this is above all because the economic power – however reduced, if not look at a small group between the Premier League and LaLiga – it does not always guarantee that you can make the transfer as you would like.

Transfers, especially in the first year, can be frustrating. You will see emerging players like Vicario and Mazzocchi rejecting clubs such as Juventus because they have recently signed, or Singo, Turin full-back, avoiding the move to the Bianconeri because of the rivalry with the grenades, even if it were a flag. In short, certain behaviors are not too credible, and the same can be said for some high prices for the Italian market on certain players, especially young players, as if they were calibrated on the English or Spanish one (for the aforementioned Ricci you will have to pull out of the 60 million to rise). If nothing else, perhaps aware of this, the game is inclined to accept creative formulas to circumvent real budgets, such as installments and bonuses of all kinds, more than other years.

Overwhelmed by the World Cup –

Thanks to the upset calendars due to the World Cup, on Football Manager 2023 you have the impression of playing more: the flow seems to flow better and you get to the meat first, where in the previous chapters the summer preparation required hours and hours, and could have been a little ‘disheartening for those who had to start or restart a new run. On the other hand, FM has gained experience on superfluous elements and with the right customization it allows to reduce their scope to the bone, whether it is a pure scene to increase realism (press conferences, for example) or bureaucratic issues that can be delegated to the staff. The greater number of commitments does nothing but accentuate a problem that has been encountered for years, namely that of injuries, with which you will have to constantly deal and for which, especially in the presence of a team with a high average age, you will have to prepare yourself properly. with doubles if not third choices. And, speaking of consolidated canvases, you will continue to notice how, at a certain point in the season, the traditional string of defeats will start for no apparent reason.

Also on Football Manager 2023 will come, mainly after the junction of the World Cup during the first season, and as always to get out it pays to follow the tracks imposed by the computer – the favorite module of that club, eleven recommended and so on -, although these tips are not ideal at times, particularly in the matter of rotations. In such situations it is important to change something to try to get out of it, even if something apparently irrational to respond to the playful need of the title rather than the sporting one.

On the other hand, the awareness of being fired is also nice, in a world where the concept of fallibility is gradually being supplanted by accessibility at all costs is quite rare, although sometimes one gets the impression that this happens by way of of the whims of the game and not for their own real fault. Beyond the technical dynamics – right players for the right roles, familiarity with the modules… -, one aspect to take care of is definitely the mood of the locker room, which counts for a lot and has a concrete impact on the stability of the performances on the pitch; the options for controlling it are many, but it often feels caged.

The Champions –

A player asks to leave, if you hold him he becomes in a bad mood, if you sell him you put the rest of the team in a bad mood; and, in the many talks that can be done with the players, there is no possibility of answering that it was that player who asked to leave and his farewell was not the expression of your will. A lot has been done on the relationship between gamer and game over the years, frequently in superficial mechanics such as those with the press, but here you have the impression of another step to take, especially if you want to keep the locker room as a factor that regulates performance. on the green rectangle as it appears to be.

Moving on to the new features in terms of features, however, there is the arrival of UEFA licenses, which are exploited for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Sports Interactive has not limited itself to the homework and has even implemented the posters of the sponsors during the games, as well as all the official graphics starting from the suggestive draws. It is a little out of place, in this sense, that many licenses are missing between individual clubs, including Napoli in Serie A or the entire Premier League, but they are speeches that leave the time they find, if you think about how the modders will overturn this aspect within a few days.

The coaches are now also being evaluated by the fans, and their opinion can influence what the club will think about it (which, ultimately, will be entrusted with the task of deciding the fate of a technical guide), while a detailed timeline has been added for view the manager’s achievements at any time over the course of a season and an entire career. A mention should be made of the voting system, both on the aforementioned manager / supporter assessments and on those of the players: it is very clear and linear, and, in a series like FM in which we went for years only on the basis of intuition and it was frustrating when you didn’t get the track required by the game to do well, it’s refreshing to have readable data to make more informed 360-degree decisions.

The big news –

Last but not least, the big news this year is the Team Plan. This feature responds to a need for order that we have always had, dividing the squad based on the roles of our module and allowing you to set up hierarchies. We have always made such steps in mind or by hand outside the game, and they are now incorporated directly into the digital experience, making us feel truly at the head of a staff that works efficiently to assist us.

Especially in clubs with which you are not enormously familiar, all this is really important, because it allows you to know how many players there are in a certain role, how many can be sold, how many should be purchased to be complete, who is expiring. , who on the market, and so on. The players you do not need in a certain area of ​​the pitch can be totally excluded from that window, so that you can clearly see only those you consider suitable for that role, regardless of the willingness of individual players to fill them (double or triple role not “Natural”, for example).

From here you can also set up scouting by role and by characteristics, with one or two observers in the event of a priority objective who will work on that assignment. The tool is very precise and faster, both in preparation and in execution, and this year we used talent scouts more frequently because of the concreteness of the results achieved; in this sense, the Team Plan is a celebration of users’ ability to find new talents, which makes it even more enjoyable to buy someone who is perhaps little known or explored and gradually graft them into the roster. A typicality of Football Manager has, in fact, become more accessible, but no less profound.

Football Manager 2023, the verdict –

Football Manager 2023 is, for better or for worse, the FM you have always known, and with whom you have always had a relationship of odi et amo. Injuries and transfers have their oddities, some new, some known for a lifetime, but we appreciated the impact of the new functionality of the “Squad Planner” in everyday life and a (we do not know how voluntary, but certainly perceived) greater speed in the get to the highlights of the season. As with FM22, it may not be a chapter that will go down in history, but it is certainly another step in that direction.