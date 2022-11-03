Football Manager 2023 will arrive on all platforms except PS5 on November 8th. The PS5 version has been postponed indefinitely “due to unforeseen complications that arose during the submission and approval process“.

SAW And Sports Interactive they declined to specifically state why Football Manager 2023 was being pushed back to PS5, but promised that the updates would be provided as soon as possible. Digital purchases via PlayStation Store will be refunded, while physical pre-orders will need to be canceled by contacting your retailer.

“We are devastated by this achievement, and have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try and fix the problem.“said Miles Jacobson, studio director at Sports Interactive.”It was particularly difficult to make the decision to postpone, as it is about holding back a great game that a number of talented people within the studio have been working tremendously and hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to launch it for PS5 players as soon as possible“.

An update on the release of Football Manager 2023 Console on PlayStation 5. https://t.co/0cYMaTK88d – Football Manager (@FootballManager) November 2, 2022



The good news is that every other platform, including PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, Xbox, Android, iOS, and Apple Arcade, will still receive Football Manager 2023 on November 8 as promised.

Source: Eurogamer