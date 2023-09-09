Gamers who are passionate about football will surely be counting down to the release of EA Sports FC 24but, in the meantime, another title much loved by football lovers becomes free.

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can download for free right now Football Manager 2023, adding it to your Epic Games Store library with a few simple clicks.

To do this, simply log in to Amazon Prime Gaming with your Amazon account with a Prime subscription and select the title from the games available in the “Weekly Game” section.

You have until the end of the month to download and have forever in your Epic Games store library this beloved football team management title.

Football manager 2023 is a title that allows us to shape our team in every way, referring to real names, places and players.

It is a title strongly recommended to all football lovers who are not found in the gameplay of EA Sport FC 24 or eFootball, recently updated to the 2024 version, and are still looking for a quality simulator of the football world.

We remind you that, however, you still don’t have long to wait for the release of EA Sports FC 24, scheduled for September 29th on all platforms.