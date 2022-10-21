Fans who pre-ordered Football Manager 2023 can now play the game early via its “near complete” beta.

The Early Access Beta is live now via Steam and the Epic Game Store, and expected on the Microsoft Store “in the coming days”.

Sega’s full Football Manager 2023 doesn’t launch until 8th November, but this early access build is basically the full thing, albeit with a warning of some yet-to-be-ironed-out “bugs and issues” still lingering behind the scenes.

Soccer Manager 2023.

Access to the beta will continue to be granted to pre-order customers up until launch, during which period the game is also priced at 20 percent off (£36 instead of £45).

This year’s game adds UEFA Club Competitions, revamped player animations and role improvements, a fresh squad planner and a new Supporter Confidence system so you can keep an eye on what your loyal followers are asking for.

Football Manager 2023 will be available for both mobile and consoles – including PlayStation 5 for the first time, following an earlier kerfuffle with Sony over access to development kits.