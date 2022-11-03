Two new Arcade Original titles are arriving in November on Apple Arcade, the subscription service accessible on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV that allows you to play a selection of full games exclusively and without advertising. The Football Manager series lands on Apple Arcade on Tuesday, November 8 with Football Manager 2023 Touch, available on all Apple devices. The game will lead users to take command of the greatest football teams in the world, with a gaming experience as close as possible to that of a real team manager. The title features a 3D match engine, for the first time on iPhone. The other title is SpongeBob SolitairePants. It is a version of solitaire set in Bikini Bottom, with the iconic characters and themes of the series. Users will be able to challenge friends in three game modes, but also take part in daily races and re-enter updated rankings to see who is the best player. There will also be two new additions to the App Store’s Masterpieces collection: Battleheart Legacy +, a fantasy and action RPG with numerous options for customization, and Old Man’s Journey +, a relaxing and puzzle adventure on themes such as life, loss and hope, created by Viennese developers Broken Rules.