Football | Magnus Hedman saw strange flashes as he headed to the hospital – afraid he was going blind

Swedish football legend Magnus Hedman went to the hospital instead of training. There, a retinal detachment was revealed in the eye.

Swedish one of the legends of the national football team Magnus Hedman wondered about the disturbances in his vision last week.

The weekend came. The 51-year-old former goalkeeper thought he was living a pretty normal day. He was supposed to go practice, but he couldn't see properly. There was a strange flicker in the Swede's field of vision.

Hedman decided to go to the emergency room of St. Erik's eye clinic in Solna instead of training.

“If I had thought it would go away by itself, I wouldn't have gone there [sairaalaan]I would have gone blind,” Hedman said in his Instagram post.

Below is Hedman's Instagram post. You can view other images by pressing the arrow key on the image.

Hedman was immediately admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Expressen asked the ex-top athlete at the beginning of the week if he was afraid of losing his sight.

“In such situations, it is important to calmly go through the matter with yourself. Sure, it's scary, and of course a thing [sokeutuminen] crossed my mind. However, I told myself to keep calm: you are in the right place,” Hedman replied to the magazine.

The reason for the vision problem had been a retinal detachment.

The convalescent gave a tip to people on Instagram after his experience.

“If you can't see properly, don't delay in seeking treatment!”

Hedman reminded that aging begins to be felt in the human body, no matter how much you exercise. He said that he takes better care of himself than ever with, among other things, a proper diet, exercise and enough sleep.

The Swede currently works as a spiritual coach. The workload will lighten in the near future. After the operation, Hedman was ordered to rest for six weeks, as his heart rate should not increase very much.

Hedman thanked the Swedish healthcare system for saving his sight. The experience scared me and taught me.

“You realized again how quickly things can change. Now it wasn't about life-threatening, but seeing is a really big part of life,” Hedman told Expressen.

Keeper played 58 matches in his career in the Swedish A national team. He is a bronze medalist from the 1994 World Championships.

At club level, the player represented AIK, Coventry, Celtic, Ancona, Chelsea and IK Frej. He won the Swedish league championship with AIK in 1992 and the Scottish championship with Celtic in 2004.

His playing career ended after the 2013 season.