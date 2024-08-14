Football | Magazine: Lamine Yamali’s father was stabbed – he was rushed to the hospital, the injuries are serious

Football|Lamine Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui is hospitalized in Barcelona, ​​reports La Vanguardia.

14.8. 23:56

Football of the recent European champion Lamine Yamalin father Mounir Nasraoui was the victim of a stabbing on Wednesday, reported the Catalan La Vanguardia -leaf.

The crime took place in a parking lot in the city of Mataro near Barcelona. Nasraoui has been hospitalized in Barcelona and according to La Vanguardia his condition is serious.

The police are investigating the case and have already found several eyewitnesses.

Representing FC Barcelona, ​​Yamal, 17, won European Championship gold for Spain this summer. He was chosen as the best young player of the Games.