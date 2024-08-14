Wednesday, August 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Magazine: Lamine Yamali’s father was stabbed – he was rushed to the hospital, the injuries are serious

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Magazine: Lamine Yamali’s father was stabbed – he was rushed to the hospital, the injuries are serious
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lamine Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui is hospitalized in Barcelona, ​​reports La Vanguardia.

Football of the recent European champion Lamine Yamalin father Mounir Nasraoui was the victim of a stabbing on Wednesday, reported the Catalan La Vanguardia -leaf.

The crime took place in a parking lot in the city of Mataro near Barcelona. Nasraoui has been hospitalized in Barcelona and according to La Vanguardia his condition is serious.

The police are investigating the case and have already found several eyewitnesses.

Representing FC Barcelona, ​​Yamal, 17, won European Championship gold for Spain this summer. He was chosen as the best young player of the Games.

#Football #Magazine #Lamine #Yamalis #father #stabbed #rushed #hospital #injuries

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Senator calls on US to stop playing ‘policeman of the world’

Senator calls on US to stop playing 'policeman of the world'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]