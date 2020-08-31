Football Lyon’s Katriina Talaslahti made Finnish football history: celebrating the Champions League victory

Football the finals of the Women’s Champions League ended with a 3-1 (2-0) victory for the enduring success in Lyon from Wolfsburg. The match was played without an audience in San Sebastián, Spain on Sunday night.

I saw a player in Lyon Katriina from Talaslahti became the third Finnish footballer to celebrate the Champions League victory. Previous championship medal winners are Jari Litmanen in 1995 in an Ajax shirt and sami Hyypiä in 2005 in Liverpool.

19-year-old Talaslahti was in the final as a reserve goalkeeper for Lyon and did not play in the match.

First half time was complete control of the French Lyon. The opening goal was scored Eugénie Le Sommer 25 minutes. Wolfsburg goalkeeper for Sommer’s first shot Friederike Abt got between his legs, but the Frenchman of the return ball hit the net.

More followed at the end of the half when Saki Kumagai fired an irresistible long shot from 20 meters into the bottom corner.

In the second half, the German Wolfsburg got into the match Alexandra Poppin reduced to 1-2 in 57 minutes. Wolfsburg started to play the match, but the actual goals were left low. Eventually Icelandic Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir took the lead 3 – 1 for Lyon after 88 minutes of play. Gunnarsdóttir will not move to Lyon until 1 July 2020 and just from Wolfsburg.

Lyon has now won the Champions League seven times and five times in a row.