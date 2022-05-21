Football Lyon surprised at the start of the big FC FC Champions League final

The winning trophy for the Women’s Soccer Champions League returns to the French club.

French Society Lyon won the women’s Champions League final with FC Barcelona 3-1 in Turin. Although the championship is already the eighth for Lyon, he only experienced one defeat this season and last season’s champion Barcelona was a pre-match for the match.

The solutions to the match were seen at the very beginning. After more than half an hour of play, Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario had struck the paint on Lyon. Captain of Barcelona Alexia Putellas reduced the score after 41 minutes to make it 1 – 0 after an attack from the left set him up unmarked in front of the keeper.

Norwegian Hegerberg, who has recovered from his long injury spiral, has now scored 59 goals in his 60th Champions League match.

Finn Lina Lehtovaara was the referee for the match.