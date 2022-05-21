Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Lyon surprised at the start of the big FC FC Champions League final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The winning trophy for the Women’s Soccer Champions League returns to the French club.

French Society Lyon won the women’s Champions League final with FC Barcelona 3-1 in Turin. Although the championship is already the eighth for Lyon, he only experienced one defeat this season and last season’s champion Barcelona was a pre-match for the match.

The solutions to the match were seen at the very beginning. After more than half an hour of play, Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario had struck the paint on Lyon. Captain of Barcelona Alexia Putellas reduced the score after 41 minutes to make it 1 – 0 after an attack from the left set him up unmarked in front of the keeper.

Norwegian Hegerberg, who has recovered from his long injury spiral, has now scored 59 goals in his 60th Champions League match.

Finn Lina Lehtovaara was the referee for the match.

#Football #Lyon #surprised #start #big #Champions #League #final

See also  Formula 1 | McLaren named three options for succeeding Daniel Ricciardo, who has fallen ill with his corona
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

WRC | Rally Portugal, SS16: Rovanpera stretches over Evans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.