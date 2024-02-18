Monday, February 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lukas Hradecky's Leverkusen is one step closer to the championship – Bayern Munich's crisis deepens

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Lukas Hradecky's Leverkusen is one step closer to the championship – Bayern Munich's crisis deepens

Bayern Munich's crisis deepens, and Lukas Hradecky's Leverkusen's league lead grows.

Bayern Munich already suffered its third consecutive defeat, when tiny Bochum humiliated the big Bavarian club on Sunday in the soccer Bundesliga.

Jamal Musiala took Bayern into the lead in the opening period, but Bochum rushed forward before the half-time whistle. Away team Bayern's night became increasingly gloomy in the second half when the defender Dayot Upamecano was driven off the field and Bochum was awarded a penalty kick. Harry Kane would make another narrowing for Bayern, but Bochum by Kevin Stöger the spot-kick was the winning goal of the match.

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel is under threat of being fired. A week ago, Bayern lost 0-3 to Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga after a toothless performance, and in the opening round of the Champions League playoffs, the team was humbled by Lazio 0-1.

Bayern has won the Bundesliga title in 11 previous seasons, but Lukas Hradecky kipperoima Leverkusen has become the league's clear champion thanks to its top form. Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga with eight points from Bayern. There are still 12 laps left in the season.

See also  Lawyers defend Barroso and “free expression of thought”

#Football #Lukas #Hradecky39s #Leverkusen #step #closer #championship #Bayern #Munich39s #crisis #deepens

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Emergency protocol activated for Dani Alves due to possible suicide

Emergency protocol activated for Dani Alves due to possible suicide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result