Bayern Munich's crisis deepens, and Lukas Hradecky's Leverkusen's league lead grows.

Bayern Munich already suffered its third consecutive defeat, when tiny Bochum humiliated the big Bavarian club on Sunday in the soccer Bundesliga.

Jamal Musiala took Bayern into the lead in the opening period, but Bochum rushed forward before the half-time whistle. Away team Bayern's night became increasingly gloomy in the second half when the defender Dayot Upamecano was driven off the field and Bochum was awarded a penalty kick. Harry Kane would make another narrowing for Bayern, but Bochum by Kevin Stöger the spot-kick was the winning goal of the match.

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel is under threat of being fired. A week ago, Bayern lost 0-3 to Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga after a toothless performance, and in the opening round of the Champions League playoffs, the team was humbled by Lazio 0-1.

Bayern has won the Bundesliga title in 11 previous seasons, but Lukas Hradecky kipperoima Leverkusen has become the league's clear champion thanks to its top form. Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga with eight points from Bayern. There are still 12 laps left in the season.