Saturday, September 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lukas Hradecky’s Leverkusen got a tasty result – Harry Kane was injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Lukas Hradecky’s Leverkusen got a tasty result – Harry Kane was injured
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The top match of the Bundesliga ended in a draw.

Finland national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky Leverkusen drew 1-1 as a guest of Bayern Munich, the top team in the German Bundesliga.

Leverkusen led the match by Robert Andrich with a goal in the 31st minute, but Hradeckyn overtook him eight minutes later with his equalizer Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Additional goals were no longer seen, but Bayern’s star tip Harry Kane was sidelined in the final stages after injuring his leg.

The previous ones Bayern, who won four of their matches this league season, continues to be at the top of the league after five rounds.

Reigning champions Leverkusen are three points clear after winning three matches, drawing once and losing once.

#Football #Lukas #Hradeckys #Leverkusen #tasty #result #Harry #Kane #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump technically ties with Kamala in two swing states

Trump technically ties with Kamala in two swing states

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]