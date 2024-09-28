Football|The top match of the Bundesliga ended in a draw.

Finland national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky Leverkusen drew 1-1 as a guest of Bayern Munich, the top team in the German Bundesliga.

Leverkusen led the match by Robert Andrich with a goal in the 31st minute, but Hradeckyn overtook him eight minutes later with his equalizer Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Additional goals were no longer seen, but Bayern’s star tip Harry Kane was sidelined in the final stages after injuring his leg.

The previous ones Bayern, who won four of their matches this league season, continues to be at the top of the league after five rounds.

Reigning champions Leverkusen are three points clear after winning three matches, drawing once and losing once.