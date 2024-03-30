Bayer Leverkusen's lead over Bayern Munich is already 13 points.

Finland national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky represented by Bayer Leverkusen was chasing for a long time in the German Bundesliga soccer match against Hoffenheim, but in the end celebrated a 2–1 home victory.

Maximilian Beier gave Hoffenheim the lead in the 33rd minute of the game. Despite Leverkusen's pressure, Hoffenheim's lead held almost until the end Robert Andrich equalized in the 88th minute and Patrik Schick made the final numbers in extra time. Andrich finished his shot directly from the air with his foot and Schick also directed his shot from the air.

Team captain Hradecky played as usual in Leverkusen's goal.

Leverkusen has played a great season, because it has not lost a single match. The team's lead over Bayern Munich, which is second in the standings, is 13 points.

Bayern lost Saturday night's game at home to Borussia Dortmund 0–2.

Karim Adeyemi struck at the end of a quick counterattack to give Dortmund a 1–0 lead in the tenth minute.

Dortmund's 2–0 goal came in the 83rd minute, when Julian Ryerson placed the ball from 17 meters into the bottom left corner. Harry Kane got the ball into Dortmund's net in the 89th minute, but after a review it was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed. Dortmund is fourth in the standings.

Before match Saksalaislehti Bild reported that the propaganda channel of the Isis organization Sarh al-Khilafah had published a video that could be interpreted as a terrorist attack threat in the match.

Bild reported that three hours before the start of the match, the police began to carry out security checks at the subway station that brings the crowd to the Munich arena. According to Bild, 400 police officers were there.