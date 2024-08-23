Football|Lukas Hradecky’s Bayer Leverkusen will face Borussia Mönchengladbach in the opening match of the Bundesliga on Friday. Now “Winnerkusen” is being tested.

New the season begins, and behind it is the miracle story of Leverkusen.

All of football-crazy Europe was amazed last season Xabi Alonso pilot Leverkusen. The Rhineland club had never won the German championship and was known as a chronic failure, but last spring everything was different.

Suddenly Leverkusen was a winning machine.

“Winnerkusen” decided matches in overtime minutes and dominated games even against big-name opponents. The red and blacks led by Xabi Alonso made history by winning the Bundesliga without a single defeat.

The team played no less than 51 unbeaten matches in a row, which is a record for European major leagues.

Now however, there is a new season ahead. And repeating the wonderful dream season is not easy, hardly even possible.

What Lukas Hradecky what can be expected from the skippered Leverkusen now? What are the threats and opportunities of last season’s sensational team?

The good news for Leverkusen is that the club managed to avoid the fate typical of surprise champions. It didn’t lose its key players to giant clubs in the summer.

The most important thing was that the head coach Alonso decided well in the spring that he will not follow the calls of Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but will stay in the pharmaceutical factory city.

All the key men remained with him, such as the creative ten Florian Wirtz and the central ball distributor Granit Xhaka. Hradecky is still the number one goalkeeper in goal, who will also continue as captain. That way, all the important pieces stayed in place.

Leverkusen continues where it left off in the spring. The crew is the same, quality throughout. The respected Alonso will continue as coach.

Florian Wirtz is Leverkusen’s dynamo.

The style of play is dominating ball control, and even the team’s ability to score last-minute goals, and thus win matches, seems to have remained.

Last Saturday, in the Super Cup, the Red and Blacks scored an equalizing goal in the Stuttgart net in the 88th minute of the game and eventually won the penalty shootout.

“It was great to see that we didn’t leave our ability to score last-minute goals somewhere on the beach,” commented Hradecky after the game.

However, threats are also in the air. One of them is luck.

In Vähmaal in the sport, chance plays a significant role, and according to some studies, chance is a factor in up to 40 percent of goals in football.

This is how Leverkusen also had luck on the road in their dream season. The red and black team won 17 matches with only one goal and scored several decisive goals in the final minutes. The meager results could have turned out the other way.

Last season, Leverkusen’s resilience was not properly tested. The season went on the crest of a wave, and the players told how their self-confidence grew with each win. What if the team now experiences a losing streak?

What if key players get injured? Alonso is still young as a coach and he has learned to cope with success, but bigger problems, let alone a real crisis, would be a new situation for him to solve.

Although crisis would not be experienced, Leverkusen’s role in the Bundesliga and the Champions League is completely new.

Now the team is no longer a surprise, but a favorite and to be chased. Opponents are developing new strategies to knock down the red and blacks, because Alonso’s way of playing is well known.

An additional challenge for the red and black is the Champions League. It is the biggest European stage on which Alonso wants to prove his skills.

Last season, the head coach used the European League matches to play the second guard of his crew.

It brought satisfaction to the team when everyone got playing minutes. Successful rotation and the resulting increased harmony within the team were important success factors.

Xabi Alonso did not follow the calls of mega clubs, but decided to stay at Leverkusen.

Now the same recipe doesn’t work. The number one opening that played in the Champions League, so perhaps many substitutes will jump into the ring in the Bundesliga. In this way, the results of the home league may suffer.

And if the Favorite Team falls further from the top in the table, it immediately increases the pressure that accumulates from the fans, the media and the club management.

Perhaps During the season, Alonso has to change his concept of scaring everyone.

Perhaps he has to burden his key men, which increases the risk of injury. And maybe the atmosphere inside the team suffers, the released drug can turn into a hangover-like headache.

The season of the team captained by Hradecky is going to be challenging. The bar is wildly high and self-set.

“The past is the past, and we can only talk now about what lies ahead. We know that every game is difficult and that’s what we expect from now on,” Alonso told the press during the Mönchengladbach game.

Perfection is hard to achieve, and it’s even harder to repeat that achievement. Leverkusen is probably one of the best teams in Europe this season. Its success is still not guaranteed, but certainly very possible.

Granit Xhaka is an important ball distributor in Leverkusen’s midfield.

Correction on 23 August 2024 at 11:02. On Saturday, Leverkusen scored the equalizer against Stuttgart in the 88th minute of the game, not in overtime, as was initially erroneously stated in the story.