Football | Lukas Hradecky’s activities caused a stir in Germany

Football|In the opponent’s opinion, nobody was interested in the tricks of the Finnish goalkeeper.

Keeper Lukas Hradecky the prank became a big topic of conversation in the German media on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen, represented by Hradecky, 34, made “leverkusens” again, i.e. rose from the bridge to win against Stuttgart in the German Supercup.

Leverkusen was down to a man in the 37th minute in a 1-1 situation. Stuttgart took the lead in the 63rd minute, but Patrik Schick equalized two minutes before full time.

In the match, we went directly to the spot competition after the actual game time. That’s where Hradecky became a hero.

The Finn’s trick was that he didn’t start his save in the middle of the goal, but stood a couple of steps to the side from the center.

“Look where Hradecky is again!” Narrator of Viaplay Tero Kainulainen noted.

A lot of attention was paid to the topic, for example Bild.

Hradecky saved with a new style, already seen in the training match against Betis by Frans Krätzig a comma. When Stuttgart Silas Katompa Mvumpa with his company skyrocketing, Leverkusen took the points 4–3.

Lukas Hradecky was the hero of Leverkusen.

Hradecky told The kicker quoted in the Sky interview that he had borrowed the tackling style from a Finnish national team colleague From Jesse Joros.

“Jesse told us that the veskar doesn’t always have to start in the middle,” Hradecky said.

He said he wants to make the shooter think with his movement.

“What is the goalkeeper doing now? Will he return to the middle?” Hradecky explained the shooter’s state of mind.

of Stuttgart Deniz Undavia the Finn’s hustle didn’t interest him at all.

“Hradecky was of no interest to anyone. There was no use in tricking,” said Undav.

Deniz Undav managed to pass Hradecky.

The German striker managed to score both in regular time and in the penalty shootout.

Leverkusen, the reigning German champions, won the Super Cup for the first time in their club history. The winners of the previous season’s Bundesliga and German Cup meet in the Supercup. Since Leverkusen won both, last season’s Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart faced off.

The Bundesliga season starts next Friday.