Football | Lukas Hradecky’s actions made headlines in Germany – Finnish expert: “Is it Luke’s own decision?”

Football|Lukas Hradecky’s fighting style became a topic of conversation.

Leverkusen Finnish star Lukas Hradecky got to celebrate another championship in his club team’s shirt on Saturday night, when Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart in the final of the German Supercup.

With a 2-2 draw, the match that went to a penalty shootout turned in Leverkusen’s favor when Hradecky caught by Frans Krätzig shot caught and Silas Katompa Mvumpan the shot went over the goal.

After the match, the tactics chosen by Hradecky for the polka dot competition aroused surprise.

Typically, goalkeepers try to position themselves in the center of the goal as much as possible, in order to have an equally short distance to both corners. Hradecky, on the other hand, positioned himself clearly closer to the right post of the goal as Stuttgart’s shooters were preparing.

Not everyone was caught by Hradecky’s trick.

“Hradecky was of no interest to anyone. There was no use in tricking,” the Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav quoth after the game.

Football Association expert in goalkeeper coaching skills Eemeli Reponen followed Hradecky’s excerpts with interest.

“”Luke” hasn’t really used such gimmicks before. That’s why I’m not sure if it’s Luke’s own decision or his goalie coach’s idea. I know that Hradecky is always very interested in the opponent’s shooters and their preferences in the national team. Maybe that fiddling with the line was a little extra spice compared to usual”, reflects Reponen.

Leverkusen’s year has been one of celebration.

So what was Hradecky aiming for with his unusual fighting style? According to Repose, the answer is clear.

“The fact that you start from such an exceptional position is because you are trying to get inside the shooter’s head. A little provocation is always worth it.”

“Studies are constantly being conducted in which penalty kicks are analyzed from different perspectives, and according to them, the goalkeeper should try to influence the kicking player. In a large sample, it increases the probability of the player’s failure,” says Reponen.

“ If the shot is a maximum of one and a half meters high and Hradecky guesses correctly, he is more likely to block than let the ball into the goal.

Thence Reponen, on the other hand, is not quite convinced if Hradecky’s chosen psyching tactic is the best possible one.

“That style can produce somewhat weak results against those shooters who can’t wait to drag out their own decision until the very last moment.”

“Even in his usual style, Luke is an excellent tackler: explosive, energy-efficient and reaching. If the shot is a maximum of one and a half meters high and Hradecky guesses correctly, he is more likely to block than let the ball into the goal. Of course, no one is looking for those drawn to the very top corners.”

Deniz Undav passed Lukas Hradecky in regular time.

Penalty kicks are rarely seen in the Huhkaji’s matches, but of course there are game situations. They are also diligently prepared. Reponen, who works in the Finnish football association, knows the routines of the national team goalkeepers very well.

“Goalkeeper coach Antti Niemi always go through the opponent’s most likely players and their preferences before the match with the playing goalkeeper. Antti provides history and data, and the playing goalkeeper then makes the decision himself about what he is going to do in the game situation.”

“At the top, small margins are decisive, so this is one important part of preparation among others, even if those situations don’t happen in every match,” states Reponen.