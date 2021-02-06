Leverkusen grabbed the victory from Stuttgart.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradeckyn represented by Bayer Leverkusen caught football in the German Bundesliga with a 5-2 home win over Stuttgart. Hradecky used to play on Leverkusen’s goal.

The victory brought comfort to Leverkusen, who had won only one of his seven previous league games and lost five. In addition, the Cup came with an embarrassing relegation to Rot-Weiss Essen, the fourth highest league. Leverkusen rose to fourth in the league table with his victory.

Returned to games last week after a persistent ankle injury Joel Pohjanpalo entered the game for Union Berlin on Saturday, 73 minutes into the game.

Augsburg Fredrik Jensen came on in the 67th minute in a 0-2 home loss for Wolfsburg. Schalken Malick Thiaw took the lead 59 minutes into the game, making the score 3 – 0 after some elegant movement down the middle.