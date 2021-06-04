Football Lukas Hradecky told Viaplay outright words about the embarrassing loss of Estonia: “This cannot get any worse”

The last match of the Finnish national football team before the European Championship final ended in a loss.

Finland The national football team’s European Championship general training ended on Friday with a 0–1 loss to Estonia at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. After the match, the Finnish goalkeeper and the captain of the match Lukas Hradecky was very disappointed with the performance of the Owls.

“This is not acceptable. We wanted a positive experience. This can’t get any worse, ”Hradecky lamented in Viaplay’s interview.

He stated that the goal was to have a good European Champion General, but that was not the case now. However, Hradecky created faith in the European Championship finals.

“You have to go to Russia [harjoitusleirille] chest rotting and then to Denmark to tease the Jews. ”

Hradecky didn’t terribly put a loss on the spike that everyone would have avoided injuries.

“Somewhere in the back of the head maybe,” Hradecky said.