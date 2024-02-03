Thursday, February 8, 2024
Football | Lukas Hradecký set a Bundesliga record

February 3, 2024
Football | Lukas Hradecký set a Bundesliga record

Leverkusen continues at the top of the league.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradeckýn represented by Bayer Leverkusen celebrated a 2–0 away victory over Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga.

League leader Leverkusen rose to 52 points with Saturday's win, while second-placed Bayern Munich has two points less. The home team Bayern beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3–1 on Saturday.

Leverkusen's number one figure against Darmstadt was Nathan Tella, who completed both of his team's goals. A week ago, Hradecký was on the bench in the league game against Mönchengladbach, but returned in the Darmstadt match between the posts.

Screamers According to the X account In the match, Hradecký became the foreign goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the Bundesliga. The Finnish defender has a total of 80 clean sheets.

Finnish national team player Fredrik Jensen was in Augsburg's opener in an away match against Bochum. The match ended 1–1, and Jensen was substituted in the 68th minute.

