Sunday, August 18, 2024
Football | Lukas Hradecky prevented Leverkusen from winning the super cup with penalty kicks

August 18, 2024
Football | Lukas Hradecky prevented Leverkusen from winning the super cup with penalty kicks
Leverkusen played most of the match undermanned.

Bayer Leverkusen has won Stuttgart by penalty kicks in the German Super Cup with 4–3. The actual game time of the match ended 2–2.

The first goal of the match was scored by Leverkusen’s Nigerian striker Victor Boniface in the 11th minute. However, Stuttgart equalized by Enzo Millot with a goal after only 4 minutes.

German striker Deniz Undav gave Stuttgart the lead early in the second half, but Leverkusen Patrik Schick managed to level the situation in the 88th minute of the game.

In a penalty shootout Leverkusen took the lead when the Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky managed to repel by Frans Krätzig shot. Leverkusen’s victory was secured when the Stuttgart striker Silas the shot went meters over the goal straight into the stands.

The victory did not come easily, as Leverkusen played with little manpower from the 37th minute Martin Terrier received a red card for a dangerous tackle.

