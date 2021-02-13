Niklas Lombin, who replaced the Finnish goalkeeper, suffered two last-minute setbacks.

Finland national football goalkeeper Lukas Hradeckyn the game with the goal of his German club Leverkusen was left during the opening half, and Vaihtomies Niklas Lombin experienced two last-minute setbacks in Leverkusen’s 2-2 home draw against Mainz, the German Bundesliga’s head.

Leverkusen, fourth in the series, made it Lucas Alarion 14 minutes into the lead, but as the teams returned from the break, Leverkusen marched to Lomb’s Bundesliiga debut. Hradecky had injured his heel in the opening half, the club said on their website.

Patrik Schick increased the lead to 2-0 in the 84th minute, but in the final moments a gloomy evening for Leverkusen. Robert Glatzel reduced in the 89th minute, and extra time in the second minute Kevin Stöger scored a tie for Mainz, the second to last in the series.