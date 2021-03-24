Hradecky is on the sidelines of the first two World Cup qualifiers due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Finland the men’s national football team opens the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, but there is exceptionally Jesse Joronen.

First guard Lukas Hradecky recovers from Achilles tendon injury, but he posted a picture on Twitter to make sure the man is in the spirit.

“Now the fuck is going,” Hradecky writes and poses with the Huuhkaja mask on his head, a jersey on top and a North Curve scarf around his neck.

Mask is not in Hradecky’s first use, but she also wore the same outfit after securing the European Championship venue in Liechtenstein in 2019.

Finland will face Ukraine on Sunday, but Hradecky is also on the sidelines of that game.