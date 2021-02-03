Lukas Hradecky and Leverkusen’s cup race ended in Essen against the fourth-ranked team. The dry season between Teemu Puk and Norwich continued.

Leverkusen and its goalkeeper Lukas Hradeckyn Tuesday darkened into a nightmare as it faced away Rot-Weiss Essen in the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

Essen, who played in Germany’s fourth league in the Regional League, rose from defeat to a 2-1 home victory and knocked out Leverkusen.

The loss was a disgrace to Leverkusen, who was fifth in the Bundesliga. It was extended to 105 minutes into the game Leon Bailey by painting with a 1-0 lead.

Just three minutes later, the Essen striker Oguzhan Kefkir leveled the score to 1 – 1. With 117 minutes gone, Hradecky had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury Simon Engelmann finalized to 2-1.

Holstein Kiel, who suddenly dropped out of the cup in the penalty shootout of the mighty club Bayern Munich, now defeated Darmstadt with stiffness.

Norwich and Teemu Puk’s inefficiency continues in the English Football League championship series. Norwich missed a goal in their second consecutive league game on Tuesday when it ended in a 0-0 draw against Millwall.

Norwich held the ball in London almost two-thirds of the time, but the goal was missing. The buck got a few shots from inside the penalty area, but Millwall’s goal was guarded.

At the end of January, Norwich and Middlesbrough played a goalless draw. The buck has not hit between the paint posts this year.

Norwich’s lead to the second Swansea crew in the championship series grew to five points. Swansea have played Norwich less during the match.