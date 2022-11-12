The third consecutive victory came against Stuttgart.

Finland goalkeeper of the national football team Lukas Hradecky skipper Bayer Leverkusen entered the Bundesliga’s winter break on a three-game winning streak.

At the beginning of the season, he was in dire straits and his head coach to Xabi Alonso replaced Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart 2–0 at home on Saturday and rose to 11th place in the league.

The French striker was responsible for Leverkusen’s goals Moussa Diaby and the German defender Jonathan Tah. Hradecky played the team’s goal for the full minutes as usual.

Leverkusen will play their next league match on January 22 against Mönchengladbach. The Bundesliga will go on an extended winter break after the weekend due to the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Augsburg’s Finnish striker Fredrik Jensen did not get playing minutes on Saturday when the team lost to Bochum 0–1.