Saturday, November 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lukas Hradecky and Leverkusen in the tailwind for the winter break

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

The third consecutive victory came against Stuttgart.

12.11. 19:23

Finland goalkeeper of the national football team Lukas Hradecky skipper Bayer Leverkusen entered the Bundesliga’s winter break on a three-game winning streak.

At the beginning of the season, he was in dire straits and his head coach to Xabi Alonso replaced Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart 2–0 at home on Saturday and rose to 11th place in the league.

The French striker was responsible for Leverkusen’s goals Moussa Diaby and the German defender Jonathan Tah. Hradecky played the team’s goal for the full minutes as usual.

Leverkusen will play their next league match on January 22 against Mönchengladbach. The Bundesliga will go on an extended winter break after the weekend due to the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Augsburg’s Finnish striker Fredrik Jensen did not get playing minutes on Saturday when the team lost to Bochum 0–1.

#Football #Lukas #Hradecky #Leverkusen #tailwind #winter #break

See also  The creators of "Santa Barbara" talked about their connections in Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Protesters against Zwarte Piet shielded with black fence and pelted with eggs in Westzaan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.