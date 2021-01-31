Suárez leads the paint exchange with 14 hits.

Athletic Madrid seems to be marching irresistibly towards the Spanish football championship. The team took its eighth consecutive victory on Sunday when Cadiz crashed out of the field on a 4-2 score.

The team’s lead at the top of the league is already ten points ahead of Real Madrid, which played more in the match. Barcelona can rise to a tie with Real by winning a late match against Athletic Bilbao.

The series has just crossed the middle, but Atlético’s performance looks far more convincing than its closest competitors.

Cadizin as a guest Atlético number one star, the hustle and bustle of Barcelona for this season moved Luis Suárez.

The Uruguayan national team opened the goal after 28 minutes with a superb free kick strike that flew in just under the far top corner. He fired a spiral ball just over 20 meters over the wall into the corner of the goal.

Suárez also scored a 3-1 goal from the penalty kick and leads the La Liga goal exchange with 14 hits.

The second is Seville Youssef En-Nesyri (12) before Barcelona Lionel Messiah (11).

Cadizin Álvaro Negredo scored both goals for his team. In addition to Suárez, Atlético succeeded Saúl Ñíguez and Cock.