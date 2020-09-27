Football Luis Suárez has a huge debut at Atlético: two goals and a goal pass

Suárez moved to Atlético from Barcelona.

FC from Barcelona Atlético Forward to Madrid Luis Suárez got a perfect start in the new company.

Uruguay took the lead 70 minutes into the game, making the score 3 – 0 after some elegant movement down the middle. Granadaa was the scorer.

Suárez had just two minutes to complete the game Marcos Llorenten to hit. With 85 minutes played, the home side managed to get a 1 – 0 lead as Suárez flipped the ball in after a cross from the right.

Jorge Molina narrowed to 5-1 in the 87th minute, but Suárez once again hit the seal work with the extra time given by the referee 6-1.