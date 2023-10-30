Football | Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed a player, was banned for a long time

The battle between Luis Rubiales and the football authorities has taken a new turn.

Spanish football manager Luis Rubiales has been banned for three years. The decision was made by the disciplinary body of the International Football Association Fifa.

It all started after the Women’s World Cup final on August 20.

Rubiales forcibly kissed the Spanish player Jennifer Hermosoa after Spain won the World Cup gold. At the award ceremony, Rubiales kissed Hermoso directly on the mouth.

Spain’s highest criminal court started investigating the case in September.

Nervous revealed during his testimony that he told the prosecutor that Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association and head coach Jorge Vilda blackmailed him on the plane on the way home not to talk about it.

Rubiales has denied doing anything wrong. He resigned from his position after heavy public pressure in September.