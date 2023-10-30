Monday, October 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed a player, was banned for a long time

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed a player, was banned for a long time

The battle between Luis Rubiales and the football authorities has taken a new turn.

Spanish football manager Luis Rubiales has been banned for three years. The decision was made by the disciplinary body of the International Football Association Fifa.

It all started after the Women’s World Cup final on August 20.

Rubiales forcibly kissed the Spanish player Jennifer Hermosoa after Spain won the World Cup gold. At the award ceremony, Rubiales kissed Hermoso directly on the mouth.

Spain’s highest criminal court started investigating the case in September.

Nervous revealed during his testimony that he told the prosecutor that Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association and head coach Jorge Vilda blackmailed him on the plane on the way home not to talk about it.

Rubiales has denied doing anything wrong. He resigned from his position after heavy public pressure in September.

#Football #Luis #Rubiales #forcibly #kissed #player #banned #long #time

See also  Limits | The official criticizes the reasoning used to prevent Russian tourists from entering Finland: "This is a slippery slope"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mother of young children poisoned in fire found not guilty

Mother of young children poisoned in fire found not guilty

Recommended

No Result
View All Result