Tuesday, November 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Luis Diaz met his father, who survived the kidnapping – the emotional moment was captured on video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Luis Diaz met his father, who survived the kidnapping – the emotional moment was captured on video

Liverpool forward Díaz’s father was kidnapped for 12 days.

of Liverpool with the Colombian striker With Luis Díaz had an emotional moment on Tuesday when he met his kidnapped father.

Father of Colombian national team player Luis Manuel Díaz was kidnapped for 12 days before being released on Thursday. He was found in a wooded area on the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

“Thank God that I got a second chance and that I was brought home. Thank you to every Colombian for the immense support you have given to my family,” said father Diaz in his speech on his return home.

The meeting between father and son was emotional, and the two hugged each other for a long time with tears flowing.

Also Díaz’s mother was kidnapped but quickly released. A Colombian rebel group was behind the kidnapping that took place a little over two weeks ago. On Monday, it was announced that Colombian police had arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping.

See also  Columns A loose rental market prevents discrimination

Díaz, who scored three goals in 11 matches in Liverpool this season, flew to Colombia and joined the strength of the national team. The team will face Brazil in the World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

#Football #Luis #Diaz #met #father #survived #kidnapping #emotional #moment #captured #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fallout 76 anniversary, Bethesda celebrates with a parade on Twitch

Fallout 76 anniversary, Bethesda celebrates with a parade on Twitch

Recommended

No Result
View All Result