Football Lucy Bronze didn’t follow his calling, and now he’s the best in football in the world

At the age of 12, Lucy Bronze was no longer allowed to play with the boys, now she is the best women’s soccer player in the world.

Threefold Winner of the Champions League and French League, World Championship bronze medalist and Fifa female player of the year.

From the English Lucy Bronzesta became the first defender in December to be voted FIFA’s best female player of the year. However, the road to the top was anything but easy.

Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze was born in October 1991 in Berwick-upon-Tweed. The municipality of about 12,000 inhabitants is the northernmost in England.

The distance to London is 555 kilometers, but Bronze’s journey to become a football professional was considerably longer.

Like many other girls in the 1990s, Bronze played football on the boys ’team. She was the only girl on the team.

When Bronze was 11 years old, sex brought the first dark clouds to the sky. The rules of the English Football Association banned mixed teams from the age of 12 upwards. The football career could have ended in its bud without Bronze’s mother.

Diane Bronzen the girl’s name is Tough. The hardness has indeed been reflected in the daughter’s play from the beginning: at the age of 11, she tackled the opponent’s boy so that he began to cry.

“I like to play hard and tackle hard,” Lucy Bronze commented The Gentlewoman magazine in an interview in 2019.

“ “If I didn’t play football, I might be a tennis player. Or an accountant because I love math. ”

Bronze father Joaquim is Portuguese, but football was not at the heart of family life. Joaquim preferred to watch the TV series Perfect women than a football program Match of the Day.

However, Mother Diane did not hand over her daughter for football but found a football camp for girls held in North Carolina, USA. So the family vacation became an eye-opening experience for Lucy.

“There were hundreds of girls who were really good, and women coaches who were also really good. The coach told me to bring Lucy back at the age of 17 so she could get a scholarship, ”Diane Bronze said.

Lucy Bronze’s road took Sunderland to the under-15 team, which meant about an hour and a half practice trip three times a week.

Bronze was also good in tennis and field hockey when he was younger. He was involved in the national cross-country championships at the age of 14 and 15 and won the English tennis championship in his age group at the age of 15.

He was also third in the British Mathematics Competition.

“If I didn’t play football, I might be a tennis player. Or an accountant because I love math, ”Bronze said To Fourfourtwo in 2018.

“I don’t like individual species, so I wouldn’t have reached the top. Mathematics is my real calling, which is a bit strange. ”

Lucy Bronze (left) played in North Carolina in 2009.­

Bronze at the age of 17, headed back to North Carolina to study at university and play football, a position far ahead of Europe, especially for women.

The seemingly good rise towards the football profession experienced a major setback in 2009 when Bronze injured his knee. It became inflamed and eventually had to be cut Fourfold.

Earlier that year, Bronze had been winning European Championship gold under the age of 19 but had to miss the funeral of his best friend because of the Games. He told the newspaper The Telegraphillethat felt deserved to be injured because he had made the wrong choice.

“It’s probably the only football-related thing I regret.”

In 2010 Bronze moved to study at the University of Leeds. The study tasted good, but the advancement of the former playmates to the adult national team brought the fighter back to life.

He had studied sports science and drew up a rehabilitation plan for himself. This included stair running and chasing your own dog on the football field.

“When I got into shape, I thought, however, that I’m two years behind. It took a long time to realize that I had reached the others, ”he told The Gentlewoman.

After playing for Everton and Liverpool, Bronze made his national team debut in 2013.

The road from Liverpool took him to Manchester City in 2014. The following year, at the World Championships, Bronze was a key player for the English team at just 23 years old.

He succeeded in scoring in two playoffs and led England to the semi-finals against Japan.

“That tournament was a significant turning point in my career. But I would change that semi-final match if I could. I was taken on the pitch ten minutes before the end, and I watched as we missed the last minute goal and qualified for the final, ”he told Fourfourtwo.

England lost 1-2 but defeated Germany in the bronze medal match.

Lucy Bronze is a key player for the England national team coached by Phil Neville.­

In 2017 England’s fields were allowed to lag behind as a fast, strong and confident Winger defended the ranks of Lyon, the women’s overwhelming ruler of football.

The prize cabinet was filled with speed. Each season ended with the lifting of the championship trophy of both the French League and the Champions League. Between 2019 and 2020, this was complemented by a Cup victory, and in 2019, a French supercup victory culminated in perfection.

Goalkeeper playing in Lyon Katriina Talaslahti praises Bronze as a great team player.

“He is a calm and confident player with the ball. Lucy is a great example for young football players pursuing an international football career. Lucy is a friendly and considerate player in and out of training. ”

Bronze, who moved back to Manchester City this season, has scored goals in all of his teams, but he doesn’t get the most enjoyment out of it.

“I enjoy blocking goals more than any goal I do,” he has stated.

Mathematical accuracy and logical thinking have been characteristic of Bronze from an early age. For example, as a child, he learned potency calculations using bathroom tiles.

“That’s how I saw things and I still see. I just like the numbers. ”

Attention to detail and care also helped in a rather rare stunt in the 2017 European Championships.

England led the first-round match against Spain with a score of 1-0 as the referee whistled Spain for a penalty hand call. However, Bronze pointed out that according to the interpretation of the rules presented before the Games, a ball bouncing off his own foot should not be condemned.

“The referee said that I was right and it was his mistake,” commented Bronze Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC.

The referee canceled the penalty kick, and England eventually won the match with goals 2-0. England survived the semi-finals but lost to the Netherlands 0-3. The bronze match was not played.

The Champions League trophy became familiar in Lyon. Picture from last August.­

Bronze know that a gaming career will not last indefinitely. He told The Gentlewoman that after his professional career, he would like to work for a football umbrella organization in England or the European Football Association in Uefa.

“I would like to change the game and help. I know everything about the game, and a lot of changes could be made. That would not be very difficult. ”