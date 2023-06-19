Football | Loud Huuhkajie fans marched to the Olympic Stadium – they expected a crushing victory

A group of Huuhkaji supporters marched in a festive mood to the North Pole of the Olympic Stadium to support Finland’s victory over San Marino.

At the campsite hundreds of Suomi fans dressed in white could be seen in an organized manner. Despite it being a weekday, the mood was on the roof and cheers of support rang out. Huuhkajat will play in the Olympic Stadium in the European Championship qualifying match against the group jumbo San Marino, and the Suomen National Team Supporters’ Association had organized a supporters’ march to the arena.

After getting started, a large number of poppoos sang their songs along Runeberginkatu on their route that was a few kilometers long.

“Oh, Finland is so wonderful!” came the loudest cry.

“We have a sauna, booze and an axe!” continued the others.

Supporters could wait for the match in sunny weather.

The Olympic Stadium is sold out for tonight’s match and there were enough people for the march as well.

Cops had cleared the way for the fans, and at the head of the pack were both police motorcycles and a car. The group walking in sunny weather caused nothing but smiles on the faces of passers-by. Those who followed enthusiastically filmed the marching group of supporters.

Criers equipped with megaphones kept shouting more and more into the crowd. The drum was beating, and neck scarves were spinning wildly in the air.

Jonne and Juho believed in Finland’s victory.

The friends who participated in the march Juho and Where described the mood as wonderful. For both, Huhkajas are a matter of the heart.

“When you come further north, not everyone can get to the game. Of course we’ll join in the march, when we can,” Jonne said.

However, neither of them expected a bigger spectacle from the evening’s match. Juho’s blunt prediction tells about the weak level of San Marino, which has collected zero points so far:

“Yes, Finland should win 4–0. 3–0 is already disappointing.”

I’m marching at the end of the straight the crowd was stopped and it was incited to another loud shout.

“Beat it!” echoed off the glass of the balconies and the walls of the houses.

After arriving at the Olympic Stadium, the supporters scattered to quench their thirst and satisfy their hunger while walking, but before the opening whistle, they gathered again in one, loud group in the North Arc of the stadium.