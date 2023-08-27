Football | Lotta Lindström scored four times as HJK crushed TPS

PK-35 Vantaa played a draw at home with Kuopio Palloseura.

Football The National League’s Regular Series ended on Saturday with a full round.

The wildest readings of the round were seen in Turku, when Helsinki Football Club, which is third in the series, defeated Turku Palloseura with a score of 6–0.

HJK’s most effective performed Lotta Lindströmwho was responsible for no less than four goals, and he also assisted his team’s opening goal.

PK-35 Vantaa organized a nice surprise at home for Kuopio Palloseura, which dominates the series, when the teams shared the points with a 2–2 result.

KuPS continues to the championship series despite the tie, from the top spot. PK-35 Vantaa also continues its season in the championship series.

The last two of the series played against each other in Oulu, and Helsinki’s PK-35 beat series jumbo ONS 1–0.

In addition to HJK, KuPS and PK-35 Vantaa, HPS, who beat Ilves 1-0 away on Saturday, and FC Honka and Åland United, who played against each other in the round, will continue to the championship series. Honka defeated Åland United at home 3–2.