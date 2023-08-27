Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lotta Lindström scored four times as HJK crushed TPS

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Lotta Lindström scored four times as HJK crushed TPS

PK-35 Vantaa played a draw at home with Kuopio Palloseura.

Football The National League’s Regular Series ended on Saturday with a full round.

The wildest readings of the round were seen in Turku, when Helsinki Football Club, which is third in the series, defeated Turku Palloseura with a score of 6–0.

HJK’s most effective performed Lotta Lindströmwho was responsible for no less than four goals, and he also assisted his team’s opening goal.

PK-35 Vantaa organized a nice surprise at home for Kuopio Palloseura, which dominates the series, when the teams shared the points with a 2–2 result.

KuPS continues to the championship series despite the tie, from the top spot. PK-35 Vantaa also continues its season in the championship series.

The last two of the series played against each other in Oulu, and Helsinki’s PK-35 beat series jumbo ONS 1–0.

In addition to HJK, KuPS and PK-35 Vantaa, HPS, who beat Ilves 1-0 away on Saturday, and FC Honka and Åland United, who played against each other in the round, will continue to the championship series. Honka defeated Åland United at home 3–2.

See also  Companies compete against each other in the battle for scarce personnel: 'Leads to skewed eyes in the workplace'

#Football #Lotta #Lindström #scored #times #HJK #crushed #TPS

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Verstappen: “Getting the lap off here is more difficult” | FormulaPassion

Verstappen: "Getting the lap off here is more difficult" | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result