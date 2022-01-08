Football Lorenzo Insigne, 30, who celebrated European Championship gold in an Italian shirt, moves to Toronto on a four-year contract

Insigne will move to the MLS League in early July when his contract with Naples expires.

Italian the striker who was one of the national football team’s regulars in last summer’s European Championships Lorenzo Insigne, 30, will continue his career in the North American MLS League next season. Insignen’s new club in Toronto FC announced the deal on saturday.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club. Lorenzo is a world-class offensive player who is at the top of his career, ”the chairman Bill Manning said the club’s website.

Insigne currently plays in his home main series Serie A in the ranks of Naples. He has played 416 matches in all competitions in Naples’ shirt, finishing 114 goals for his club and giving 95 assists.

Insigne has signed a four-year preliminary agreement with Toronto FC, which will take effect on July 1.

“We are all looking forward to Lorenzo joining our crew this summer,” Toronto FC head coach and sports director Bob Bradley said the club’s website.

“His ability to create places for himself and his teammates is special. I’ve been following him for years and I know he’s a team player. ”

Insigne has played 53 matches in the A national team and scored ten goals. He played 512 minutes in last summer’s European Championships, making just over 85 minutes per match. Two goals were scored.

Toronto FC did not disclose the financial details of the transfer of the Insigne on Saturday, but the MLS website the attacker is said to earn about $ 15 million for the period, or just over $ 13 million.

Sports media editor of The Athletic Sam Stejskalin by Insigne will become the highest paid player in MLS history.

“Our league has grown to the point where a world-class player like Lorenzo wants to come here for the next four seasons,” President Manning told a news conference, according to Reuters.

“You’ve seen world-class players come here maybe a little after the peak of their careers. Now you start to see players coming here at their best. ”