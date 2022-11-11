Football | Lo Celso, the key player of Argentina, was cut by the Turku loanee of the football stars

Giovani Lo Celso got to Turku for surgery after all other options had been explored.

Argentina one of the stars of the national football team and one of the coach’s trusted players Giovani Lo Celso suffered a huge setback at the end of October when he tore his hamstring in a Spanish league match.

According to the Spanish media, Lo Celso studied all possible options so that he would not have to miss the World Cup.

In the end, there was an inevitable decision ahead. The injury would require surgery.

On Thursday, November 10, Ortopedi, who became the trusted man of international soccer stars Lasse Lempainen cut by Lo Celso in Turku’s Pihlajalinta.

“The operation proceeded as planned and went well. Due to a hamstring injury, Lo Celso will not be able to represent Argentina in the World Cup. The most important thing for him now is to focus on recovering from the surgery and rehabilitation, so that he is fit to play again as soon as possible,” Lempainen said in Pihlajalinna’s press release.

Lo Celso were key players for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers and when Argentina won the South American Championship in 2021. Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni has described Lo Celso as “irreplaceable”.

“It’s really unfortunate that I got hurt right now. However, injury cannot always be avoided on the football field. When something happens, it’s really important to find the best people in the world. I am very satisfied that I was able to come to Finland for Lempainen’s surgery and that the surgery went well“, Lo Celso said in the release.

Tottenham’s Lo Celso has been playing on loan at La Liga club Villarreal this season.

Lempainen has previously coached the Italian national team, among others Leonardo Spinazzola and the French national team Ousmane Dembele’s.

Correction 11.11. at 11:03 p.m.: Removed photo from story. The picture was not Villarreal’s Giovani Lo Celso but Villarreal’s Alberto Moreno.