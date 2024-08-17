Football|Arne Slot’s debut was successful.

Football Returning to the English Premier League after a 22-year hiatus, Ipswich had to bow to Liverpool in their home opener with 0–2 (0–0). The decision of the match was seen in the second half of the match, when Liverpool’s star duo Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah hit the goal man. At the same time, the new Liverpool manager Arne Slot took the win on his Premier League debut.

The upstart team Ipswich started the match strongly, but due to their thin material, the efforts of the blue shirts were quite limited. Liverpool slept in the opening half, but in the second half the team showed why it is once again one of the biggest champions favorites.

Ipswich will face a real test at the beginning of the season, as next Saturday the team will travel to the championship favorites Manchester City.

Home team Ipswich played without prejudice in the opening period. The blue shirts approached the goal aggressively, and especially the hosts’ Jamaican striker Omari Hutchinson constantly made decisions that promoted the game on the field. Ipswich was to take the lead in the opening half, but Axel Tuanzeben the header went slightly over the goal.

Liverpool, superior in terms of player material, could not get their offensive game going in the opening half. The quality of the passes was poor, and especially the star attackers failed to break into the attacking area,

Into the second half, Liverpool stepped into the mood. The reds created direct pressure on the end of Ipswich, and especially the toppers of the home team had to stretch to their best.

The visitors’ fierce pressure finally brought the deserved reward, when Jota, who scored 10 times last season, scored the opening goal of the match. Impressive attacking play produced more results when Salah, who hit 18 times last season, doubled the visitors’ lead in the 65th minute of the game.

Diogo Jota scored the opening goal.

of Ipswich the home stadium at Portmand Road saw the singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Last week, the singer joined the owner ladder of the up-and-coming team. He had to leave the match after the opening half due to his gig schedule.

Five more matches will be played on Saturday. Arsenal-Wolverhampton, Everton-Brighton, Newcastle-Southampton and Nottingham-Bournemouth clash at five o’clock. A wildly strengthened West Ham will face Aston Villa at home in the evening’s late game. In the opening match of the season, Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 late on Friday night.