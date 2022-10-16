Football | Liverpool’s Salah brought down Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp received a red card

Arsenal leads the English Premier League after ten games.

Although Liverpool’s season in the Premier League has been inferior, to say the least, the team performed when it probably mattered the most. On Sunday, the Reds defeated Manchester City, second in the league and even considered the best team in the world, 1-0 on their home turf.

Liverpool’s hero became the one who scored the only goal of the match in the 76th minute Mohamed Salahwhose success was only the third in this season’s league games.

Judge by Anthony Taylor the line was really permissive, and there were numerous high-speed tackles. With barely five minutes left in the actual game time, Liverpool piloted With Jürgen Klopp seethed over, and was sent off on the sidelines with a red card.

Man City’s attack has been virtually unstoppable, but at Anfield it was Erling Haaland’s lousy except for the offside goal. At the same time, the Norwegian striker’s seven-game scoring streak in the Premier League was broken.

You can’t give the winning team a completely clean slate, however, because the selfishness of the attacking department didn’t allow the match to be decided before the final whistle. For example Darwin Nunez shot many times when an empty goal would have been waiting one pass away.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up in the Premier League on Sunday after a break of more than two months.

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker scored a goal against Everton a week ago, which was his 700th club goal.

Ronaldo got up Marcus Rashford passed back to ManU’s number one before the Newcastle match and was immediately dangerous as usual. The all-time top scorer kicked the ball twice into the visitors’ goal, but both shots were disallowed. The match ended in a goalless draw.

League leader Arsenal was forced to hold on to their three points when Leeds were held as guests. Bukayo Sakan The 1–0 goal was enough, though Patrick Bamford could try to score all the way from the penalty spot. When Man City lost, the Gunners’ points lead already increased to four.

In the afternoon’s other struggles, Chelsea moved up to fourth in the league table with a 2-0 away win over Aston Villa, while Southampton shared the points with West Ham with a 1-1 draw.