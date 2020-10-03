Football Liverpool’s Premier League team already had another coronavirus infection: Sadio Mané’s test was positive

In the past, Thiago Alcântara has given a positive coronavirus sample.

Football Liverpool Senegalese striker Sadio Mané has passed a positive coronavirus test. Liverpool reported on the matter late Friday night. According to the club, Mané is isolated and follows the instructions.

Mané played on Monday when Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1. He scored one of his team’s goals. Liverpool had to play the match without his midfield player Thiago Alcântaraa, which has also given a positive coronavirus sample.

Neither of the players will be available to Liverpool in Sunday’s match against Aston Villa.

Due to his isolation, Mané will also not be able to play in the upcoming friendly against Morocco and Mauritania, according to the Senegal national team.

Source: AFP