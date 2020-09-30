Football Liverpool’s new player Thiago Alcantara has a coronavirus infection

Alcantara has had mild symptoms of the disease.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantaralla, 29, has a coronavirus infection, the English Premier League club in Liverpool said on Tuesday night.

According to the club, Alcantara is isolated on this wound.

Alcantara missed Liverpool’s match against Arsenal on Monday. He has had mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus, but otherwise he is in good shape and recovering.

Liverpool said it has followed and continues to follow all the necessary guidelines regarding the disease.

“It’s up to the individual to tell the public about their coronavirus infection,” a Liverpool representative doctor Jim Moxon said in a club press release.

“We’ve followed all the instructions exactly, and Thiago is fine. Hopefully he will be able to join the team soon. ”

Alcantara moved from Bayern Munich to Liverpool in mid-September.