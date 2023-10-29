Sunday, October 29, 2023
Football | Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped – a team-mate showed his support nicely

October 29, 2023
in World Europe
Liverpool toppled Nottingham, but attention was elsewhere than the game.

Liverpool took a convincing 3-0 victory over Nottingham in the English Premier League on Sunday. During and during the match, however, attention was elsewhere than football.

The greatest attention was in Colombia. Liverpool’s Colombian player by Luis Diaz the parents had been kidnapped, and Diaz did not play in the match.

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro said on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) that Diaz’s mother had been rescued, but the search for the father continued.

In the match Diogo Jota started scoring after half an hour of play. He celebrated his goal by holding up Diaz’s jersey.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s other hits.

Diogo Jota celebrated his goal by holding up Luis Diaz’s jersey. Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL / Reuters

