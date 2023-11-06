Football | Liverpool’s Luis Díaz sent an emotional message about his kidnapped father

of Liverpool Luis Diaz was the center of attention when he returned to action in the Premier League on Sunday against Luton. Díaz was sidelined from the lineup from the previous match due to his parent’s abduction.

Díaz’s parents were kidnapped on October 28 in Barrancas, Colombia, near the Venezuelan border. The mother has been released, but the father is still abducted.

According to Colombian media, on Thursday it became clear that the kidnappers were from the country’s second largest guerrilla organization, the ELN, or National Liberation Army. The ELN apparently did not know the identity of the victim, but they had kidnapped the parents of the famous soccer player by chance.

In Sunday’s game, Diaz had a message for the kidnappers. He got on the field in the 83rd minute when the promotion Luton was leading 1–0. Diaz headed Liverpool’s equalizer in the fifth minute of added time.

Diaz then revealed his undershirt, which read “freedom for dad” in Spanish.

The match ended 1–1. Liverpool is third in the league, three points away from league leader Manchester City. Luton rose to 17th place, i.e. narrowly out of the bottom three.