Football | Liverpool's dream was dramatically crushed by the worst possible opponent

Liverpool is no longer competing for four trophies.

Manchester United dramatically beat Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday. The match played at Old Trafford ended 4–3 after extra time.

Scored the winning goal Amand Diallo Traoré overtime with added time.

With the defeat, Liverpool's dream of four trophies was shattered. Liverpool has already won the FA Cup and is still fighting for the Premier League title and the Europa League trophy, but the FA Cup semi-finals are being watched by the team's players on TV.

The encounter between the “worst enemies” involved several twists and turns. United took the lead in the 10th minute, but Liverpool scored two goals in the last moments of the first half.

Manchester United equalized in the 87th minute with Antony's goal. Right in the last moments of second half extra time, United Marcus Rashford was able to shoot freely right in front of the goal, but the shot narrowly missed the goal.

In overtime Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead again in the 105th minute, but first Marcus Rashford equalized in the 112th minute and after Elliott's loss of the ball, United got into a superior attack, at the end of which Traoré scored the final score.

In Sunday's second quarter-final, Chelsea beat Leicester 4–2. Manchester City and Coventry also made it to the semi-finals.

In Sunday's draw, Coventry–Manchester United and Manchester City–Chelsea became the semi-final pairs. The matches will be played at Wembley.