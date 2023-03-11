Saturday, March 11, 2023
Football | Liverpool’s crushing victory over Manchester United was just a memory: a shock loss to the league jumbo

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2023
Bournemouth beat Liverpool 1–0.

Football Match Day of the English Premier League started with quite a surprise, when Bournemouth, who started the day as league jumbo, defeated Liverpool at home. Finished the only goal of the match Philip Billing in the 28th minute.

Liverpool got the equalizer in the 70th minute when the ball hit a Bournemouth defender Adam Smith’s hand in the penalty area. However, the following penalty kick was taken by Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah well past the mark.

Liverpool, who crushed Manchester United 7-0 last weekend, did not hit after that either, and the team continues in fifth place in the league, just outside of the Champions League.

Thanks to their victory, Bournemouth rose from the jumbo position to 16th before Saturday’s other matches.

