Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk incensed Liverpool's youth section. Jimi Tauriainen, 19, was on Chelsea's bench.

Liverpool opened this season's award account on English football fields by defeating Chelsea 1–0 in extra time in the League Cup final. Liverpool's Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk scored the deciding goal in the 118th minute of the game Kostas Tsimikas from the corner kick sent.

The League Cup championship is the tenth in club history for Premier League leader Liverpool. Van Dijk lifted the trophy in one of his last seasons as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's with.

Having suffered from numerous injuries in recent weeks, Liverpool had to go into the match without their brightest attacking stars Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez. Head coach Klopp had to rely on his thin and nameless bench in the final, and at the start of overtime, the red shirts were 19-year-olds on the field James McConnell and Bobby Clarke and 18 years old Jayden Danns.

The young trio performed well under pressure.

“Absolutely incredible, I'm so proud of these young lads. They all played an important role in what we achieved today,” van Dijk praised the substitutes, according to AFP.

About the final match especially the show between the goalkeepers developed, because Liverpool Kelleher of Caoim and Chelsea official brother Djordje Petrovic stretched each other into more spectacular saves. Both finalists treated the crowd at Wembley Stadium to some very entertaining football, despite having to wait almost two hours for the goal.

In the opening period, Chelsea's English pier Raheem Sterling's the goal was disallowed for offside. In the second half, van Dijk and Liverpool suffered the same fate when the Dutch captain's header was disallowed for offside Wataru Endo due to a malfunction.

At the end of regular time, the mantle of hero was offered especially by Chelsea For Conor Gallagher. The Englishman got into an open position against Kelleher, but froze in front of the Irish keeper.

A Finnish color was suddenly seen on Chelsea's bench when the 19-year-old Jimi Tauriainen was able to join the London team for the first time. Midfielder Tauriainen plays in Chelsea's under-21 team, but he has not yet made it to the field with the representative team.