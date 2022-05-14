Football Liverpool won the England Cup – Chelsea fell again in the penalty shootout

The Cup title was the second for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool celebrated the victory of the football England Cup on Saturday. The team knocked out Chelsea in the final at Wembley in London in the 0-0 race.

In the penalty shootout, the solution was only seen in the seventh pair of shots. Liverpool Konstantinos Tsimikasin a successful shot ended the penalty shootout at 6-5.

The goalkeepers of both teams blocked one shot. In addition, Chelsea César Azpilicueta fired a post.

Liverpool also won Chelsea in the league cup final in the penalty shootout.

The English Cup championship is the eighth for the Liverpool men. There is bad news for Liverpool Mohamed Salahin and Virgil van Dijkin injuries during the finals.