Football Liverpool will not be able to enter the Champions League game in Germany due to interest rates

A new date is being sought for the match.

Liverpool will not be allowed to travel to the football Champions League match against Leipzig of Germany because of the entry rules caused by the coronavirus, the German Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday.

“The German federal police have informed RB Leipzig today that the case described does not meet the requirements for exemptions from travel restrictions,” the Ministry of the Interior told the news agency AFP in a statement.

Leipzig and Liverpool are set to face off in the men’s Champions League quarter-finals on 16 February. The second match of the pair is scheduled to be on March 10 in Liverpool.

According to AFP’s subsidiary SID, Leipzig is looking for an alternative place to play the match. According to German media, Leipzig faces a 0-3 loss if it is unable to host its match against Liverpool.